Manifold Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $34.85 or 0.00139010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

