Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.6 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 64.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

