Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

