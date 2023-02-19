MasTec’s (MTZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

