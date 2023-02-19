Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $802,803.62

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.33 million and $802,803.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

