MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $111,526.98

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $88.72 million and approximately $111,526.98 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars.

