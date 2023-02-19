Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $144.78 million and approximately $27.52 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00055677 USD and is down -24.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

