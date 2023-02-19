Metis (MTS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Metis has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $98,533.40 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Metis

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.