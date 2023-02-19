MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $39.59

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $39.59 or 0.00161863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $176.10 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00019026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00216779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,458.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 41.37697183 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $7,057,773.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.