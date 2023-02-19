MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.68 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.