MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

