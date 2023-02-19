MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Albemarle Trading Down 9.7 %
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.26.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.