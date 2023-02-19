MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

