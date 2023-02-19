MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %
FedEx stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.