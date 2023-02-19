MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.