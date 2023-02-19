MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.