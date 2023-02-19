Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.70 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

