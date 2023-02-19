Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.30 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.31.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

