Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,096 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

