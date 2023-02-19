Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 101 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Hess by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

