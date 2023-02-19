Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,963 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 942,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,929,000 after acquiring an additional 441,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,289,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

