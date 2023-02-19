Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 284 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

