Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 331 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RSG opened at $131.96 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.