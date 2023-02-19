Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 438 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after buying an additional 62,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.