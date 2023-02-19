Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

