Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 107.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 225,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,744,000 after purchasing an additional 116,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.67.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.