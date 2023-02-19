MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MLTX opened at $17.95 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

