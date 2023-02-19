Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $11.05 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $70.27 million and $12.67 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00045009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,677,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,359,324 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

