Morgan Stanley Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $60.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

