Morgan Stanley Lowers Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

