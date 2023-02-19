Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

