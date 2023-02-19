M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Toscafund Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 2.9% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 75,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

