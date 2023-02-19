Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 2.4 %

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

