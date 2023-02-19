My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0653 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $763,342.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.01293566 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013682 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.01643563 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,525 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.