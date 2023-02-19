Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $129.97 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00401877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00092021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00658341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00557254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00172034 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

