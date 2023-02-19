National Bankshares Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Cormark raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.74. The firm has a market cap of C$50.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

