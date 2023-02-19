National Bankshares Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$54.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.68.

TC Energy stock opened at C$56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$52.12 and a 12 month high of C$74.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

