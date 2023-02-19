National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

