NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195.19 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $195.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00010458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00080148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,856,961 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 859,856,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.5690557 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $208,946,725.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

