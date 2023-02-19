New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NEWR opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
