New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

