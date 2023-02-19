Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $63.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
Institutional Trading of Newmont
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmont (NEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.