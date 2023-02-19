Nexum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,029.22 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $20,029.22 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

