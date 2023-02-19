NFT Price Tops $0.0163 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. NFT has a market cap of $601,175.03 and approximately $27.30 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00216813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,338.72 or 0.99990927 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01653361 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

