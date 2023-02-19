Nishkama Capital LLC Increases Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,626 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 4.2 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Shares of RADI stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.