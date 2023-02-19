Nishkama Capital LLC Takes $14.25 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,000. CoStar Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CSGP opened at $77.56 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

