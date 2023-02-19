Nishkama Capital LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

