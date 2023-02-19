Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $246.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.80. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

