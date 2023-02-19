NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

