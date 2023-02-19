Novan (NOVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.50 on Friday. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

