Novan (NOVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Novan Stock Performance

NOVN opened at $1.50 on Friday. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

