Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.33 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.71 or 0.00085077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $121.94 million and $13.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.