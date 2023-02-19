NYM Trading Down 5.1% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $96.56 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.29946893 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,356,126.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

